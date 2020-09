RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers responded to a call of a shooting just before midnight in the 1200 block of Robinson Avenue in Raleigh.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.