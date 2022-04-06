FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – A 49-year-old Fayetteville man was sentenced in federal court for drug and firearms charges.

Christopher Allen Coleman had previously entered a guilty plea for:

Conspiracy to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine based crack

Multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Coleman was sentenced to five years and one-day active confinement in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The case was investigated by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Vice Suppression Unit and the Fayetteville Field Office of the ATF. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.