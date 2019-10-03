Man seriously hurt after being hit by tractor-trailer in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A Richmond man was seriously injured after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Kill Devil Hills early Thursday morning.

Kill Devi Hills police said officers as well as Dare County fire and EMS responded to the 1600 block of S. Croatan Highway (U.S. 158) shortly after 1:15 a.m.

An investigation found a 39-year-old man from Richmond was struck by a 2017 Mack 600 tractor-trailer that was heading north on U.S. 158. The man was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was crossing the roadway about 60 feet north of a crosswalk at Ocean Acres Drive when the incident happened.

Evidence and witness statements indicated the tractor-trailer was going at or near the speed limit of 45 mph. The tractor-trailer also had a green light, according to police.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to avoid the man prior to the collision.

The intersection of U.S. 158 and Ocean Acres was closed for two hours while authorities investigated the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not charged.

