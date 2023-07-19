RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that sent a man to a hospital with serious injuries.

Around 3:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Poole Road. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives were at the scene late Wednesday afternoon investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

There is no threat to the community, and it appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects in custody.

Poole Road between Donald Ross Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard was closed as the investigation progressed. Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.