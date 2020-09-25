Man shoots, kills his son, SC deputies say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Marion County man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his 20-year-old son, officials say.
Jimmy Williams Sr., 64, was taken into custody on Thursday after a shooting on Biddie Court in Marion. Marion County deputies were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m.
Jimmy Williams Jr., 20, of Marion, died from wounds in the shooting, according to authorities.
Williams Sr. also was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
