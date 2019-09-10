Man shoots ‘longtime friend’ in the face during argument, Orange County deputies say

Jermaine Andrew Ramsey in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot his “longtime friend” in the face during a dispute last week just outside Hillsborough, officials say.

The incident happened early September 5 on Rencher Street, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that “an argument escalated” and that a 42-year-old man was shot by his friend, Jermaine Andrew Ramsey, 36.

The victim is recovering from a .40 caliber gunshot wound, the news release said.

Ramsey was arrested Saturday at the Greensboro airport Piedmont Triad International.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (reported) that he had booked a flight from PTI Airport in Greensboro to Laguardia Airport in New York,” the news release said.

Ramsey’s bond is set at $200,000. His next court date is set for October 7.

