Man shot after ‘altercation’ at store in Wake County, suspect detained

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Sunday afternoon outside a store in Wake County, officials say.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the Open Air Market in the 6400 block of Poole Road, which is west of Raleigh.

“According to witnesses, two male subjects were involved in a physical altercation, when one of the subjects produced a weapon and shot the other,” the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

“Deputies were alerted by officials with WakeMed Hospital that they had received a victim with a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The suspect fled, however, his car was later found “a short distance” from the shooting scene, according to the release.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

The victim is in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation, according to authorities.

