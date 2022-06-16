GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting at officers who barricaded himself in a Greensboro hotel on Wednesday night has been arrested, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 7:22 p.m., multiple officers responded to the Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Road when they were told about a shooting.

Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr., 33, shot from a hotel room at arriving officers, the release says.

Two SWAT teams and around a dozen police vehicles were on the scene.

Officers with rifles were on the scene as well, and a megaphone was used to try to contact Robinson.

At 11:27 p.m., Robinson was arrested after around four hours of negotiation.

He has outstanding orders for arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, drug charges and multiple traffic offenses.

The GPD is completing its criminal investigation, and further charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.