Man shot by stepdaughter after attacking estranged wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CNN Newsource) – A Florida man is in a Virginia jail, unable to walk after his stepdaughter shot him.

Prosecutors say that was an act of self-defense in an attack he spent weeks planning.

On Sept. 8, Virginia Beach Police rushed to a home to find two women who had been attacked and a man who was suffering from a gun shot wound.

Outside, they found the suspect’s car. In the front seat, they found a journal which outlined in detail an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife.

The suspect, 65-year-old Henry Herbig, drove to Virginia Beach from his home in Florida.

Prosecutors say he left his cell phone at his house so he wouldn’t be tracked on GPS, and only used cash to avoid credit card charges. Herbig only stopped at mom and pop shops so there wouldn’t be cameras and also avoided tolls on his drive.

Prosecutors say once he was in Virginia Beach, he put on a disguise, which included a wig-and went to the house with a gun and a large wrench. They told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape and garbage bags.

Herbig allegedly attacked his stepdaughter first, hitting her over the head with the wrench. He then used that same weapon on his wife. She suffered severe injuries to her face.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig, severing his spine. He will no longer be able to walk.

Defense attorneys argued he should be out on bond because the jail can’t give him the adequate care he needs to survive. The judge denied his bond for now saying he could still be a danger to society.

Herbig now has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering. But, prosecutors say they plan to up those charges when the case goes to circuit court.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 6.

