Man shot during dispute at Fuquay-Varina apartment complex

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged after another man was shot just outside an apartment in Fuquay-Varina early Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3:25 a.m. at the Baytree Apartment Complex, according to a news release from Fuquay-Varina police.

During “an argument involving multiple individuals” a 52-year-old man was shot in his leg, police said.

The shooting happened in the breezeway near unit 115, the news release said.

Jeremy Darnell Smith, 33, of Fuquay-Varina, was taken into custody and the gun involved was recovered by authorities, police said.

The victim was suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Smith was taken to the Wake County Jail.

