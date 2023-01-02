TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said an argument on New Year’s Day ended with a man being shot in the face.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of U.S. 301 in Whitakers. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s detectives determined Danielle Small fired a handgun during an argument inside the residence, subsequently striking the male in the face. The male left with medical personnel and his current condition is unknown at this time.

Small was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault by pointing a gun.

Small was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.