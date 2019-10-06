Man shot in Raleigh, suspect on the loose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot early Sunday in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Paula Street, according to Raleigh police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

At the scene, several evidence markers could be seen in the street.

No suspect information was available from police.

