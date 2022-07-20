The scene at Frankie Avenue on July 20, 2022. (Image courtesy Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday.

Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Fayetteville police said responding officers found a man in the apartment complex’s parking lot “suffering from gunshot wound(s).”

The other individuals involved in the shooting remained at the scene and are cooperating with police, Fayetteville police said.

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

The identity of the man who was killed was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).