Breaking News
Man critical after being pulled from NC surf

Man shot while sitting on porch in Durham, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
durham police generic_1521022843849.jpg.jpg

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting on his porch on the Fourth of July.

According to police, a 62-year-old man was sitting outside on his porch in the 2500-block of S. Roxboro Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. when he was struck in the leg by gunfire.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said they currently have no suspect(s) or a description of any suspect(s).

If you have any information on the shooting, call Durham police.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss