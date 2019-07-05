Man shot while sitting on porch in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting on his porch on the Fourth of July.

According to police, a 62-year-old man was sitting outside on his porch in the 2500-block of S. Roxboro Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. when he was struck in the leg by gunfire.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said they currently have no suspect(s) or a description of any suspect(s).

If you have any information on the shooting, call Durham police.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now