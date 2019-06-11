Man sitting in car near Durham Cheesecake Factory shoots self in leg, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot himself in the leg inside his car at The Streets at Southpoint near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday morning, Durham police said.



Police received a shooting call at 6:11 a.m. in the parking lot of the mall, located at 8030 Renaissance Parkway, outside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant.



According to officials, the man shot himself in the leg while he was sitting in his car. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.



Police said they’re investigating to determine how exactly the man managed to shoot himself in the leg.



Guns are not allowed on mall property, according to the shopping center’s code of conduct.



