Man sitting in car near Durham Cheesecake Factory shoots self in leg, police say

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:
durham police generic_1521022843849.jpg.jpg

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot himself in the leg inside his car at The Streets at Southpoint near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday morning, Durham police said.

Police received a shooting call at 6:11 a.m. in the parking lot of the mall, located at 8030 Renaissance Parkway, outside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

According to officials, the man shot himself in the leg while he was sitting in his car. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police said they’re investigating to determine how exactly the man managed to shoot himself in the leg.

Guns are not allowed on mall property, according to the shopping center’s code of conduct.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss