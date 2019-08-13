Man sought in NC Amber Alert killed 24-week pregnant woman, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of killing a pregnant woman then abducting two children is still being sought on multiple charges.

Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35, is accused of taking his 3-year-old daughter, Dior Muhammad, and 1-year-old, Aziyah Sana’a Garner after killing 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.

Tuesday afternoon, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined Summers was 24 weeks pregnant when she was killed, and the charges against Garner were upgraded.

Amber Alerts were issued for the missing children overnight. By Tuesday morning, officers said both the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were located.

Muhammad was found with a relative on Trade Street Tuesday morning and Aziyah Sana’a Garner was found with a relative on Pineburr Road Monday night, police say.

Summers was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Monday in an apartment complex on Perugia Way, which is off of S. Tryon Street just north of Steele Creek Road. CMPD stated that the incident was likely domestic-related.

Police say Garner Sr. took his children from the scene at Perugia Way. He is described as a black male, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown, short cut hair, brown eyes and a beard with goatee.

Garner Sr. has warrants for murder, murder of an unborn child and possession of firearm by felon and is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a white 2000 S430 Mercedes with a sunroof with North Carolina plates HCV-1629.

Police say Garner Sr. was believed to be in the company of his son, 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr, who turned himself in Tuesday, police say, after seeing his photo circulating.

According to the NC Department of Safety, Garner Jr. was in the car with his father and it is unknown what his role may have been in the abduction.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

