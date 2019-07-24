Man stabbed by 2 men outside Raleigh restaurants, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after he was stabbed by two men Wednesday morning in Raleigh, police said.

According to police, they received a call from Duke Health Raleigh around 2:41 a.m. saying that they had a stabbing victim.

Police responded to the hospital and spoke with the victim who said he was stabbed by two men in their early-to-mid 20s who were wearing dark hoodies.

The victim told police he was stabbed in the 4200-block of Wake Forest Road between a TGI Fridays restaurant and Panda Express.

The man was not seriously injured.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now