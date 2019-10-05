Man stabbed near ECU, search underway for suspect, police say

WNCT photos of the suspect in the stabbing.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera after a stabbing early Saturday near East Carolina University, officials say.

According to a press release, at approximately 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Greenville police responded to the area of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle for a stabbing.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Although they are still in the early stages of their investigation, detectives believe the victim and an unknown male exchanged words on the sidewalk and the unknown man stabbed the victim in the side.

The suspect was captured on downtown security cameras walking along Cotanche Street.

He is described as a middle-aged man, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a bald head and beard, wearing camouflage pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Coggins at 252.329.4191. Crime Stoppers also offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now