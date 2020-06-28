Man steals police car, injures officer and EMS worker then leads police on chase

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a man stole a marked Fayetteville Police car, dragged an officer and hit an EMS worker before leading police on a chase and crashing in Autryville.

Officers responded with EMS units to a medical call in the 2500 block of Fordham Drive shortly before 8 a.m.

When officers encountered the man, they say the man was “non-cooperative and agitated” and he managed to get into the driver seat of a marked police car.

As officers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the man put the vehicle in drive and began dragging an officer. He then hit an EMS worker and the officer was ultimately thrown from the vehicle.

The man fled the scene in the police car and lead officers in a pursuit where he collided with several other vehicles.

NC Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as it left Cumberland County.

The pursuit ended when the man crashed the patrol car in a ditch in Autryville. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police have not released the man’s name and say numerous charges are pending against him once he is released from the hospital.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition. The EMS worker was treated at the scene for minor injures.

Detectives are asking for anyone with security camera footage in the area of Fordham Drive, Dartmouth Drive, and Purdue Drive area, to call 911 so the footage can be reviewed. Any victim of a vehicle crash involving a marked patrol vehicle should immediately call 911 and report the crash to the proper agency jurisdiction.