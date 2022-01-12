Man sues Myrtle Beach police saying he was falsely arrested for prostitution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the City of Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Police Department and an officer with the department after he claims they wrongfully arrested him for prostitution.

On Aug. 6, Ronald Thomas Uhrie was working as a diesel mechanic and had been doing so for nine years, according to the lawsuit.

Uhrie had stopped at a local gas station to purchase a drink and some scratch-off tickets when he saw a woman waving frantically at him in the parking lot, according to the suit.

Uhrie claims because it was dark and rainy he could not tell if he knew her or not, and so he pulled over to speak to her.

The lawsuit claims Uhrie asked the woman if she needed anything, and she replied that she needed $20 for oral sex.

Uhrie claims he rolled up his window and left, not knowing the woman he had been speaking to was a undercover officer.

A little over a mile down the road, Uhrie was pulled over and arrested for prostitution, first offense, and possession of marijuana. His truck was towed and impounded, and Urhie was released on bond on Aug. 7.

Urhie was required to hire a criminal attorney and was fired from his position as a diesel mechanic, according to the suit.

He applied for unemployment but was denied because they determined he was terminated for cause.

The charges against Urhie, according to the suit, were later dismissed.

The lawsuit claims the City and officer violated his civil rights and damaged his reputation by arresting him under false charges.

Urhie is seeking last wages, front pay, future lost wages and benefits, compensatory and consequential damages and attorney’s fees and costs.