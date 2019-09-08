Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Durham pedestrian crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a near-fatal pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night.

Authorities say 55-year-old Manuel Sanchez was struck on Holloway Street, east of U.S. Highway 70, shortly after 9 p.m.

Sanchez was walking south across eastbound lanes of Holloway Street when he was struck by the left front corner of a dark gray sedan that was headed east on Holloway Street, according to police.

Sanchez was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The make and model of the sedan is unknown but police say it should be missing the driver’s side headlight and turn signal. The vehicle also appeared to have had previous body work due to evidence left at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cox with the Traffic Services Unit at 919-560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

