Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Fayetteville pedestrian crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 42-year-old man is in critical condition following a pedestrian crash on Cliffdale Road near Seventy First School Road Saturday night.

According to Fayetteville Police, officers responded to the intersection shortly before 9 p.m. and say the man was running across the street when he was struck by a 2014 Hyundai Accent. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported the Hyundai Accent was passing through a green light at the intersection when the victim ran in front of the vehicle.

The Hyundai Accent remained at the scene after the crash.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now