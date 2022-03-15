DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting north of downtown Durham early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Big Leaf Way around 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Durham police said officers found a man at the scene who had been shot.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.