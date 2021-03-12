CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man peacefully surrendered to police after pulling a gun on responding Charlotte firefighters Friday during an emergency response call, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The incident triggered an hours-long standoff with authorities, closing down multiple local roads.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the ordeal began around 11 a.m. when emergency crews were called to check the welfare of a driver who was “passed out” behind the wheel in the middle of the road in Ballantyne.

As Charlotte firefighters got close to the vehicle, that’s when police say the driver of the car pointed a gun at the emergency response team. The firefighters quickly backed away from the vehicle.

Police and SWAT units responded to the scene and said a gun was seen on the dashboard inside the vehicle. They made attempts to communicate with the man for hours at a safe distance.

Authorities said the Providence Road intersection with McKee Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway was shut down during this time. Interstate 485 at Providence Road was also closed.

Heavy traffic was backed up onto I-485. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

“CMPD’s SWAT Team is near the 5100 block of McKee Road in reference to an armed subject call for service. The area is contained and there is no immediate threat. Please avoid the area while they work to de-escalate the situation,” CMPD’s Alert System said Friday afternoon.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was eventually taken into custody Friday afternoon, police said. No word if the man will face any charges at this time.

Area roads have since reopened.