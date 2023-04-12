RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A suspect in three downtown Raleigh bank robberies has been arrested, according to Raleigh police.

The Raleigh Police Department said through investigative means they identified Anthony Tony Thomas, 41, of Creedmorr, as a suspect. He was charged with three counts of common law robbery.

On March 30, the Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to a bank robbery at the M&F Bank at 13 E. Hargett St. Police said the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied, and the suspect left the area.

Four days later on April 3, police said officers responded to another robbery at the same bank. Just like the first robbery, police said the teller complied when money was demanded and the suspect left again.

Police said the next day, there was another robbery at First Citizen’s Bank at 239 Fayetteville St. The suspect continued with his pattern of demanding money, and leaving when the teller complied.

Police said Thomas did did not display or use a weapon in any of the three robberies.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday in Raleigh and given a $200,000 secured bond for these charges, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office website.