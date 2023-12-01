WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are investigating after a shooting resulted in a man getting sent to the hospital in Wake County on Friday night.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 9:36 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 7300 block of Campsite Drive near Wendell.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries are not known at this time.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation, and there are no suspects at this time.