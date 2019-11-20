Dad, teen critically injured as house explodes in Michigan

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man and his 17-year-old son were hospitalized after an explosion flattened a home between Muskegon and Ravenna, authorities say.

The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon on Barnes Road north of Evanston Avenue in Egleston Township.

The victims were in the basement of the house when it blew. Both were listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital, authorities say. They are expected to survive.

“I know that there are second-degree burns, at least, and fairly serious injuries burn-wise, but I don’t have a lot of information on that either right now,” Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shane Brown said at the scene.

Neighbors reported a loud sound and a concussion, with one person who lives about a quarter of a mile away saying he could feel it in his chest.

“Loud explosion and flames probably 100 foot over the trees,” another witness, Ryan Jawor, described.

“I said, ‘I’m pretty sure that was a house,’ so we hopped down and started heading that way,” Michael Jawor added.

“There was some guys disoriented and a neighbor here had pulled one of the guys out. We were just trying to get everybody out and away from the house,” Ryan Jawor said.

“I was in my house and I heard an explosion. And I’ve never heard anything like that before. It’s the loudest thing I’ve ever heard,” another neighbor, MaryAnn VanBergen, who said she called 911, told WOOD-TV.

She said that after the blast, the father was bleeding and could barely remain on his feet. The son was sitting down, shaking. She could see injuries to his face and hands.

“‘At least we’re alive,'” she heard the son say to the father.

The house was destroyed. Later, white smoke could be seen rising from the rubble while firefighters kept spraying water on it.

“It shook the windows and stuff was falling off the walls,” a family member who lives nearby and hurried to the scene described the blast. “It sounded like a bomb.”

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Capt. Brown said there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious.

