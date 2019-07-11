Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault in SC, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man from Georgia came to South Carolina to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and threw her out of his vehicle while speeding away from police.

Richland County deputies said an officer saw 30-year-old Derek Nelson of Augusta, Georgia, climb from the back seat to the front seat of his car and speed away from a Columbia parking lot at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said in a statement that Nelson was only wearing a t-shirt when his car was stopped.

Deputies found a girl nearby and she said she was thrown from the vehicle. She suffered injuries to her hands, arms and legs.

Nelson faces criminal sexual conduct, assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and several other charges. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now