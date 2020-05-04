Man throws victim’s Bible in trash, then hits him with baseball bat when he retrieves it, SC deputies say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Bennettsville man has been charged after beating someone with a bat and later assaulting Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, deputies say.

Jarrel Lee Johnson, 34, of Bennettsville, was arrested Sunday morning by Marlboro County deputies after an assault in Bennettsville, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Johnson allegedly threw the victim’s Bible in the trashcan and when the victim went to get it, Johnson “struck him with a baseball bat and his fists several times,” the release said citing witnesses.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center. Shortly after, a law enforcement official asked for help because Johnson’s behavior was “putting the safety of the jail at risk,” the release said.

Sheriff Charles Lemon responded to the jail to help the deputy.

Johnson then assaulted Lemon as he was attempting to flee from his cell, deputies say. Johnson was detained by the sheriff and deputy without injury to Johnson, the sheriff’s office says. Lemon was not injured.

Johnson is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and authorities say the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

