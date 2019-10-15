Fayetteville man wanted after stealing vehicle with infant inside, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is on the run after police say he stole a vehicle with an infant inside before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Fayetteville police say on Oct. 14 at 7:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts along the 5400 block of Raeford Road in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

The vehicle, a 2005 Saturn Relay van, was left running and unlocked with a five-month-old child inside at the time of the theft.

While officers were responding to the call, the vehicle was located at the intersection of Glensford Drive and Raeford Road. The infant was unharmed in the backseat.

The suspect was last seen running behind businesses in that area.

At this time, the only description available is an unknown race and sex suspect wearing a light-colored shirt and pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department directly or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

