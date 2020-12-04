Man wanted for child sex crimes in Wilmington arrested in Puerto Rico

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man wanted for child sex crimes by the Wilmington Police Department has been taken into custody in Puerto Rico, according to officials.

Armando Amador is charged with first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child and was arrested by US Marshals on Thursday.

According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, there were multiple incidents beginning around 2016 involving a female victim.

“Members of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to locate Amador and receive assistance from the U.S. Marshals office in Puerto Rico to take him into custody,” the WPD stated in a Facebook post.

Amador is awaiting awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

No other details were released.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force comprises members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilmington Police Department, NC Department of Public Safety and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

