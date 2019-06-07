Man wanted in Los Angeles triple killing arrested in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a triple-killing in a gated Los Angeles neighborhood was arrested Wednesday in Durham.

Kenneth Peterson was one of three suspects wanted in connection with the Feb. 18 killings at a home in the gated Renaissance community of Via Galileo, CBS affiliate KCAL reports.

The two other suspects were apprehended in Baltimore on Wednesday.

Peterson is being held for extradition back to California at the Durham County jail.

He was also wanted on felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking cocaine, arrest records show.

He received a $100,000 bond for the trafficking cocaine charge.

KCAL identified the men killed in February as identified Gary Davidson, 39. Benny Lopez, 46, of Anaheim and 34-year-old Jesus Perez of Perris.

Davidson lived at the home where the killings occurred.

Los Angeles authorities have not released a motive in the shootings.

