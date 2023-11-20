HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for several felony charges related to business break-ins in the county.

If anyone has information related to the convenience store break-ins, or know the whereabouts of 43-year-old Jason Douglas Ayscue, they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 252-738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at 252–492–1925 or through the P3 app.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.