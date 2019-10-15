Man who goes by ‘WooWoo’ sought for murder, Tenn. officials say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 35-year-old man who goes by the alias “WooWoo” is being sought for a murder earlier this month at a coin laundry, Greeneville Police said Monday.

Warrants have been issued charging Stanely Eric “WooWoo” Mossburg, 35, with first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Mossburg is believed to have fled Tennessee. Greeneville Police are working with the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force to apprehend him.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information about Mossburg’s location please contact “911”, your local law enforcement agency, or the T.B.I. at 1-800-TBI-FIND, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina have assisted Greeneville Police in this investigation.

Christopher Scott Short was found dead outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry at 2055 East Andrew3 Johnson Highway on Oct. 2.

