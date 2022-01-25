Man who ‘viciously beat’ NC detention officer sentenced; ‘It’s still really not enough’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The man behind a life-changing assault on Guilford County Detention Officer Sheldon Kaminsky pleaded guilty to all charges Monday.

Elijah Evans, 21, stood in a red jail suit with his hands cuffed as five bailiffs kept a close eye on him in the courtroom. His most serious charge was assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Judge Lora Cubbage sentenced Evans to 10 and a half years in prison.

“I’m glad he got the max but it’s still really not enough,” said Officer Kaminsky’s wife, Candy.

On July 15, 2021, security cameras captured Evans assaulting Kaminsky, 72, inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish.

Cubbage watched that video in court, but it was not shown publicly.

“The assault on my husband could have easily killed him,” Kaminsky said. “It’s only the grace of God that Sheldon is still with us today.”

During the nearly hour-long sentencing, Parrish said the assault occurred when Kaminsky did not let Evans back into his cell quickly enough after a shower.

He said after a brief exchange Evans threatened to kill Kaminsky.

“Mr. Evans indicated that Officer Kaminsky told him that ‘I’m not scared of you’ and Mr. Evans then told him ‘I’m going to kill you,'” Parrish said.

Moments later, Evans punched Kaminsky repeatedly in the face with a closed fist.

Parrish called the crime horrific.

“Mr. Kaminsky lands on the ground and at that point, Mr. Evans begins to viciously beat him and you can tell from the video that Mr. Kaminsky is not aware, he is unconscious,” Parrish said.

He told FOX8 it was the worst assault he’s seen on a detention officer.

“Mr. Evans indicated that he had no regrets for what he’d done after he was interviewed,” Parrish said.

Kaminsky spent 46 days in the hospital after the assault. He was on a ventilator for nearly two weeks.

“Sheldon’s rehabilitation will take years and so should Elijah Evans,” Kaminsky said.

The defense attorney told the judge that Evans has mental health issues and needed treatment.

He said if Evans was given the mental health treatment he required he likely would have been on a different path than he is on now and the attack may have never happened.

Kaminsky told FOX8 the sentencing helped bring closure, but her husband’s life will never be the same.

“We will deal with it,” she said. “Our lives will go on just not in the manner we originally had planned.”