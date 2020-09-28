Man with machete smears blood on NC sorority house, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A police department on a North Carolina college campus says a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages in blood on a sorority house and on a vehicle belonging to a student living there.
WITN reports East Carolina University Police Capt. Chris Sutton said someone flagged down a department officer around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The person told the officer there was a man walking around with blood on his arms and hands who seemed to be in distress.
Sutton said a warrant has been issued charging the unidentified man with injury to real property.
The warrant will be served when the man is released from medical care, Sutton said.
