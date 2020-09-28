Man with machete smears blood on NC sorority house, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A police department on a North Carolina college campus says a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages in blood on a sorority house and on a vehicle belonging to a student living there.

WITN reports East Carolina University Police Capt. Chris Sutton said someone flagged down a department officer around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The person told the officer there was a man walking around with blood on his arms and hands who seemed to be in distress.

Sutton said a warrant has been issued charging the unidentified man with injury to real property.

The warrant will be served when the man is released from medical care, Sutton said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: