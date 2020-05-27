Man with torch disrupted outdoor church service in NC mountains, deputies say

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested after he interrupted an outdoor religious service.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance Sunday at about 11:49 a.m. at the Cross Mill Church of God, located on Old Highway 10 West.
Deputies said Joshua Adam Taylor, 38, of Marion, was brandishing a weapon and disrupted the church’s outdoor service.
When deputies arrived on scene, they arrested Taylor. He has been charged with disrupting a religious service and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer.
Deputies said Taylor had a metal knife sharpener and a soldering torch.
Another North Carolina man is also accused of disrupting a church service the same day. He was armed with a knife and was shot by a deputy during an incident at the gathering near Charlotte.
