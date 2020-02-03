Man with truck covered in State Police stickers, arrested for third DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People reported a New Mexico man saying he was impersonating an officer. When state police arrived, they say 48-year-old Herman Herrera was drunk and ready to get behind the wheel.

State police pulled up to the Casino on the Downs on a cold night in December. They had received reports of a couple pretending they were cops.

An officer’s lapel camera caught the following exchange:

Officer: “Someone said that you rode through here saying you are a state police officer and that your sister is also an officer.”

Herrera: “No…”

Officer: “I have never seen you in my life. I guarantee that you are not a state police officer.”

Herrera: “I am not. I never said that, sir.”

Police found Herrera in the parking lot. He explains he has state police stickers on his truck because his wife works for the department, but denies impersonating an officer.

“I am no cop,” Herrera is heard saying on the lapel camera footage. “I am not going to impersonate. That’s a felony. That’s horrible.”

Police didn’t find a con-man. However, they say they did find Herrera was drinking before they stopped him, had miniatures in his pocket and was seconds away from getting behind the wheel.

Officer: “So are you going to go somewhere now?”

Herrera: “No, I’m not going to go nowhere.”

Officer: “Well, now you’re not because I’m standing by your door, but you were going to go somewhere?”

Herrera: “I was going to, but not no more.”

An officer begins a sobriety test. Herrera then admits — he’s had too much to drink.

Herrera: “Honestly, I have had two beers and two shots, more than what I should have to drink, honestly.”

Officer: “More than I have had to drink, or more than you should have to drink to drive?”

Herrera: “More than what is legal.”

That was enough to get Herrera arrested and charged with his third DWI. Court records show Herrera’s been arrested twice before for DWI. He is scheduled to go to trial for this case in April.

