LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman were arrested on Thursday after five people were shot in Lexington last month, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Nov. 29, Davidson County deputies responded to NC Hwy 8 in Lexington when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving deputies found five people who had been shot, and all five of them were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Samuel Tiller was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.

Samuel was issued $25,000 bond for possession of firearm by felon and held with no bond for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury.

Denise Tiller was also charged with aid and abet possession of firearm by felon.

Denise was arrested and issued a $7,500 bond.