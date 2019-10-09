Man’s body found in ditch near Lumberton Aldi’s store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man’s body was found lying face down in a ditch in Lumberton Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 11:49 a.m. Lumberton police were alerted to a possible body found in a ditch drainage tile on Fayetteville Road near the Aldi’s store.

According to a press release, officers and investigators arrived to find a male person and processed and photographed the scene.

The body was removed from the ditch and transported to a local hospital.

Police say the male has not yet been identified.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Paula McMillan or Even Whitley at (910) 671-3845.

