Many gather for President Trump car rally through Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars were lined up for a Make America Great Again Rally in Summerville this weekend.

The Saturday rally began at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Summerville and would end at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant.

Cars were holding American flags, Blue Lives Matter flags, and Trump 2020 flags.

People lined up along the road to show their support for President Trump.

Attendees said they wanted to show their support for the president because they believe he supports the country.

More headlines from CBS17.com: