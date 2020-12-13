GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — On the first night of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-at-Home order, bars, breweries, and restaurants in Greensboro saw steady numbers from customers.

The new, modified Stay-At-Home order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The order requires businesses to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and to close their dine-in rooms at 10 p.m.

The order also strongly encourages people to remain in their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Friday, eateries and watering holes saw a steady stream of customers, with a rush of customers coming earlier in the day than previously seen.

Customers at Little Brother Brewing reported seeing a large crowd between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Workers at Little Brother Brewing said they expected that early rush to become more normal as the stay-at-home order continues.

On Friday, businesses downtown did experience a last-minute rush of customers around 8 p.m., with many bars, breweries, restaurants, and nightlife locations having to remind their customers that last call now happens at 8:45 p.m.

Bars did experience a more mixture of crowds between different locations.

Places closer to the central part of downtown Greensboro saw dozens of customers, while other locations on the eastern side of the train track on South Elm Street saw just a handful of patrons.

Bars are expected to take a harder hit than breweries and restaurants under the governor’s new order, according to those who work in the service industry.

One bar attended explained that their big rush happens between 10 p.m. and midnight, which much of their crowd coming in after restaurants typically close.

After the first weekend of the modified Stay-At-Home order, employees tell FOX8 that places could begin to modify their hours of operation more to accommodate the increase in earlier crowds.