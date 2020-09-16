Mapping Census responses in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Census Bureau reported this week 92 percent of homes have been counted for the 2020 Census.

Sixty-two percent of households in North Carolina’s have self-responded to the 2020 Census so far. Census data showed a total of 88.5 percent of household have been counted as a result of Census takers.

County-by-County

NC Counts Coalition and Carolina Demography have been tracking response rates across the state.

Their latest data(for the week ending Aug. 31) found the top five counties responding to the Census were all in metropolitan areas in the more central part of the state. Those counties were Union, Orange, Wake, Davie and Chatham County. While they carry the state’s highest rates, those counties still had less than three-fourths of households responding.

Responding the least were Avery, Graham, Jackson, Swain and Dare Counties. Their response rates were all at or below 35 percent. The lowest self-responding counties were all western border of the states with one, Dare County, sitting on the state’s eastern border.

Two weeks before the end of Census counting, Wake County has urged anyone who has not yet responded to the Census to do so. With about 71 percent of household responding, the county said the number needs to be higher to ensure it gets it’s fair share of federal funding.

Results from the Census determine how $675 billion federal dollars are distributed. Each North Carolinian not counted accounts for a loss of at least $1,500 in federal funding. Dollars the state received from the CARES Act were determined from the previous Census count in 2010.

Nation-wide Census responses

Nationally, West Virginia, with 53.5 percent of homes responding, and Alaska, with 55.9 percent of homes responding, have the lowest self- response rates so far.

When taking into account self-responses and responses taken by Census Data however, 99.5 percent of West Virginia households have been counted.

Idaho, West Virginia, Hawaii, Washington, Maine had the overall largest percentage of households counted.

The Hard to Count Map 202 was created by the The City University of New York. It measures self-response for the 2010 and 2020 Census.

Explore self-response rates nationally and down county levels below.

Responding to the Census

If you have not responded to the Census yet, you can respond online by clicking here. You can also respond by phone by calling 844-330-2020.