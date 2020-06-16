Marines give special salute to WWII veteran in hospice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Once a Marine, always a Marine. A World War II veteran in hospice was honored by current service members with a special visit Monday.
The group of Marines paid a visit to 95-year-old Jesus Corona. His family says Corona’s granddaughter is not able to travel into town because of the pandemic, so she called a Marine recruitment office looking for a way to honor her grandpa’s service.
Corona’s family says he’s been a role model throughout his whole life.
“To us, he’s always been a joy. He’s one of those quiet, silent men, but sometimes actions speak louder than words, and he always sets the example, definitely, definitely, and we love him,” Maria Corona said.
The group of Marines who visited Corona said it’s an honor to meet Corona, and as Marines, they’ll always be there for each other.
- Airlines threaten to ban travelers who refuse to wear face masks
- After reopening, restaurants again shutting their doors as coronavirus flares
- 2 charged with vandalizing Confederate statue in Wilmington
- World of Bluegrass festival to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Johnston County Publics Schools looking at 3 reopening scenarios
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now