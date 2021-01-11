Marion County deputy among 2 people killed in crash

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion County deputy and one other person were killed in a Wednesday night crash.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Jonathan David Price, 29, was killed while in the line of duty on Maiden Down Road (Secondary 45) and Jackson Road, according to the Sheriff.

Price and a driver in another car collided at about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver of the other car, Patrick McCormick, 35, of Marion, also was killed, according to coroner Jerry Richardson.

Autopsies will be done Monday at the MUSC in Charleston.

Deputy Price was driving a Dodge Charger on Jackson Road while the driver of a Grand Marquee was traveling south on Maiden Down Road when the two vehicles collided, according to authorities. The crash remains under investigation.

Price joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in December after serving with the Dillon Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

In December of 2019, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost another deputy, PFC Michael Shawn Latu. Latu also died in a vehicle collision.