Massive damage at high school after 135-mph tornado hits SC community

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTW) – This weekend’s severe weather left behind some significant damage in the Carolinas.

North Central High School in Kershaw County was left with major damage following the overnight storms.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a high-end EF-2 tornado at North Central High School in Kershaw County.

The roof was torn off many of the buildings and rain damaged items inside. Several buses were tossed around in the parking lot and heavily damaged, according to photos.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Sunday morning to share photos of the extensive damage.

KCSO reports no injuries in the county stemming from storm, but says the school may be closed for a period of time.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has crews out to assess damage in Kershaw County and Southern Lancaster County- including the area of the high school- along with Fairfield and Newberry Counties.

The NWS in Wilmington reports tree damage near the Piggly Wiggly in Darlington resulting from severe thunderstorms. News13’s crew noticed the damage appeared to be cleaned up by 12:30 Sunday afternoon.