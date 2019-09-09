Mattel reportedly releasing special ‘Día de los Muertos’ Barbie for ‘Day of the Dead’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mattel is reportedly going to launch a limited-edition Barbie in celebration of the Mexican holiday “Day of the Dead.”
“Barbie Día de Muertos” will reportedly feature the doll wearing a long black dress embroidered with flowers, skulls, and butterflies in colorful patterns.
Her skull is created with face paint representing the dead.
The Mexican holiday, which begins on Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 2, is celebrated by friends and family honoring late loved ones.
Families gather together to eat, pray, and oftentimes visit cemeteries to decorate the graves of their late family members with altars.
“Barbie Día de Muertos” will be released on September 12, and will cost $75, according to Revelist.
Mattel recently added several dolls based on historic figures in its lineup, including Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.
