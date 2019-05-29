May 29: Exceptional Heat...Again
WEATHER
If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today's weather! But I have a feeling that crowd is outnumbered by the "too hot, too soon" contingent. Yesterday's high in the Triangle was 96°, and we'll be right back up into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon:Like yesterday, the humidity won't be dreadful, but it will be enough to make it feel 3-5° hotter:
Temperatures tonight will have a hard time dropping to around 70° in most locations:
One more day of exceptional heat tomorrow:In fact, tomorrow is probably our best shot of setting a record high in both the Triangle and Fayetteville: Thursday will also bring us a slightly better chance of a pop-up shower or storm, but don't get your hopes up. The North American Model's radar simulation from 9:00am through 9:00pm doesn't show much more than a few "radar freckles":
A dying cold front will struggle in from the west Thursday night and Friday...while it won't bring any cold (or even cool) air, it should drop our temperatures a bit and bump up our rain chances too:Lingering spotty showers this weekend won't result in a washout, but they'll help to keep our high temperatures below 90° both Saturday and Sunday. Actual relief from the heat and humidity looks more likely next week!
LINKS
- Monday night's deadly tornado near Dayton OH packed 140 mph winds. Here’s a look at how it developed.
- An EF-3 tornado wasn't enough to keep fans of "The Bachelorette" from complaining about severe weather coverage pre-empting the show.
- The continental United States recently finished its soggiest 12 months in 124 years of modern recordkeeping, and the results are visible in satellite measurements of fresh water.
- How to keep your dog cool when temperatures get hot.
- What’s up with all this wild, weird weather — and how might the jet stream and shrinkage of Arctic sea ice be implicated?
- During active hurricane eras, a persistent zone of high vertical wind shear along the U.S. East Coast provides a protection from rapidly intensifying hurricanes. With high emissions of greenhouse gases, that shear is projected to relax.
- Super-soaked spring soils, unplanted fields, record-rising rivers, runaway barges—this is what climate change looks like for the middle of the United States. And it's harming the nation's ability to produce food.
- About 80 countries may increase their Paris accord climate pledges ahead of schedule.
- A look at why natural cycles only play small role in the current rate of global warming.
- Beach-goers left behind 10 TONS of trash at Virginia Beach's Floatopia event over the Memorial Day weekend. DIsgusting.
- Nuclear energy's future as a low-carbon power source is already clouded by questions over its safety, and HBO's series "Chernobyl" is adding to unease. (The series itself is excellent, and I highly recommend it.)
- With the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing will come louder nonsense about the landings being faked.
- Scientists have built a tectonic map of the world of "Game of Thrones".
- How a see-through fish is helping answer big questions about biology.
More Stories
