May 29: Exceptional Heat...Again

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEATHER

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today's weather! But I have a feeling that crowd is outnumbered by the "too hot, too soon" contingent. Yesterday's high in the Triangle was 96°, and we'll be right back up into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon: Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Like yesterday, the humidity won't be dreadful, but it will be enough to make it feel 3-5° hotter:

Temperatures tonight will have a hard time dropping to around 70° in most locations: Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One more day of exceptional heat tomorrow: Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In fact, tomorrow is probably our best shot of setting a record high in both the Triangle and Fayetteville:Thursday will also bring us a slightly better chance of a pop-up shower or storm, but don't get your hopes up. The North American Model's radar simulation from 9:00am through 9:00pm doesn't show much more than a few "radar freckles":

A dying cold front will struggle in from the west Thursday night and Friday...while it won't bring any cold (or even cool) air, it should drop our temperatures a bit and bump up our rain chances too: Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lingering spotty showers this weekend won't result in a washout, but they'll help to keep our high temperatures below 90° both Saturday and Sunday. Actual relief from the heat and humidity looks more likely next week!