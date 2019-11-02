Mayor Nancy McFarlane delivers final State of the City Address

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After serving eight years as the Capital City’s mayor, Nancy McFarlane delivered one of her final public addresses with her last State of the City Address, Friday.

“I’m profoundly grateful to the citizens of Raleigh who have honored me with the mayor’s job four times, and put their confidence in me,” she said.



During her speech, McFarlane talked about a variety of topics including growth, sustainability, transportation and the city’s park system.

She also expressed gratitude for her time as mayor, and her support for her successor and new council members.

“When we invest in Raleigh, whether it’s sewer pipes or swing sets, we’re really investing in ourselves,” McFarlane said.

She also said it’s important to stick together.

“We need to stop dividing ourselves,” she said. “It’s not neighborhoods versus developers. A developer built your neighborhood. They built your child’s school, your place of worship. I even heard they built a Wegmans.”



Raleigh native Jordan Bowman told us what he liked most about McFarlane’s time as mayor.

“The things that stick out to me are commitment to the arts, commitment to parks and really care for an organic growth for the city,” Bowman said.

Along with the arts, McFarlane told CBS 17 she’s also proud of Dorothea Dix Park.

“That did take a while, and that really was a big community effort,” McFarlane said.

She’s excited and ready for her next adventure.

“It is bittersweet,” she said. “I’ve loved being mayor, but I’m very excited for the new council. I think Raleigh is just poised for greatness.”



Mary Ann Baldwin will be sworn in as Raleigh’s new mayor in December.

As for what’s next for McFarlane after her term is up, she said she plans on doing some traveling and spending time with family and friends.