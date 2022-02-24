RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina politicians running in the upcoming primary are speaking out on the Ukraine crisis.

That includes former Gov. Pat McCrory (R) who is running for U.S. Senate.

“Well, I grew up as Ronald Reagan being a role model for me in politics and public policy and Ronald Reagan warned us that Russia was the evil empire and Putin during that time was the head of the KGB. So we should not be surprised at anything that Russia has done and Putin has done because he has gone on the record saying he wants to get back to the USSR and he has obviously taken a very aggressive and violent step to do just that,” said McCrory.

Those aggressions are already hitting the American economy.

McCrory believes the Biden administration hasn’t done enough to decrease America’s dependence on foreign oil. While President Joe Biden is open to using American reserves to curtail rising fuel prices, McCrory said additional action was needed before the invasion.

McCory said he stands behind sanctions against Russia but that he’d take it a step further.

“Biden needs to send a very strong message to corporate America. Microsoft, Apple, Pepsi Cola – quit doing business in Russia starting today, shut down,” he said.

While some of his fellow Republicans criticized the president for sending troops to Europe from Fort Bragg, McCrory supports the move.

“We ought to do everything we can as a U.S. senator or as governors to support troop movement to Europe because right now I’m worried about Poland,” he said.

Most agree an invasion of Poland, a NATO ally, would be catastrophic.

McCrory said in this time of crisis, the heated rhetoric between Americans and their elected leaders needs to tone down.

“Now is the time to unite, this cannot, we cannot afford this to be a partisan issue. We’ve got to speak with one voice, the president has to be transparent to the people of the United States and to the world about what his actions are going to be in the near future and what NATO’s actions will be in the near future,” he said.

Cheri Beasley (D), the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, also responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is quite a difficult time. I know it’s really important for us as a nation to be in solidarity with our allies to make sure we hold Russia accountable in this situation” said Beasley.

Beasley made that statement Thursday after filing to run for the U.S. Senate.